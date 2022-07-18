Credits 24-Hour Volume Reaches $86,385.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Credits has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $1.85 million and $86,385.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.