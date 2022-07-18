Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $77.36 million and $3.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,927.86 or 1.00173467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00042759 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024438 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

