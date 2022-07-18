Credit Suisse Group Trims Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Target Price to 15.00

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 19.29 to 15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLLSF. DNB Markets started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Stock Performance

NLLSF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.