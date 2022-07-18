Credit Suisse Group Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $579.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $575.00 to $579.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $525.83. 27,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

