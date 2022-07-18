Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of MOS opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 59,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 21.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

