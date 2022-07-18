Craig Hallum Trims Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price to $125.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Shares of IIPR opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $165.42. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

