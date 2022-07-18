Craig Hallum Trims Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price to $125.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of IIPR opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $165.42. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
