COVA (COVA) Trading 87.7% Higher Over Last Week

COVA (COVA) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 87.7% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $70,025.67 and $115.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,849.71 or 0.99947220 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

