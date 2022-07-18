Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.84. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

