Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $524.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.67 and a 200-day moving average of $514.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.