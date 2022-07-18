Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 9th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

COST traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $527.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.