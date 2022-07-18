CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $34,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $59.79. 9,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

