Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Cut by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.56. 25,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,196. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

