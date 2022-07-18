Corra.Finance Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $494,880.76 and approximately $222.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
