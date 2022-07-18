Cornichon (CORN) Price Hits $0.0480

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Cornichon has a market cap of $707,818.96 and approximately $252.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 465.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,997,171 coins and its circulating supply is 14,755,323 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cornichon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

