CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

