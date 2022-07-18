CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of CoreCivic worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE CXW opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.