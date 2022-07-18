Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 76950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.6318545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.