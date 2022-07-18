Contrasting Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 9.86 $187.23 million $0.37 13.05 Klépierre $1.04 billion 5.59 -$897.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Two Harbors Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 147.67% 16.21% 2.61% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Two Harbors Investment and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29 Klépierre 3 1 3 0 2.00

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus target price of $5.76, indicating a potential upside of 19.19%. Klépierre has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Klépierre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Klépierre on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change. For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com.

