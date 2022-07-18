Contrasting Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and GreenLight Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -33.40% -31.14% GreenLight Biosciences N/A -510.69% -17.15%

Volatility and Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 1 2 3 0 2.33 GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Immunovant and GreenLight Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Immunovant presently has a consensus price target of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 149.82%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than GreenLight Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and GreenLight Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.43) -2.84 GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About GreenLight Biosciences

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

