ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:COP traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 157,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.