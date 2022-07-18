Conning Inc. Sells 22,203 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $42,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,770. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

