Conning Inc. Sells 196,087 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,087 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.31. 150,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,740,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $270.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

