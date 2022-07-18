Conning Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 32,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.89. 999,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,196,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

