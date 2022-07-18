Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,773 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $39,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.41. 11,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,227. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average of $225.21.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

