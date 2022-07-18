Conning Inc. Purchases 8,083 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.