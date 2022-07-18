Conning Inc. Purchases 7,046 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Conning Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $49,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.31. 10,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,795. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

