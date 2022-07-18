Conning Inc. Makes New $33.39 Million Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 298,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,390,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
