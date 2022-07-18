Conning Inc. Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,739 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $47,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.81. 12,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,178. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.