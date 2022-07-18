Conning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $44,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,470. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

