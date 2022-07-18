Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Conifex Timber Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,468. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$71.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

