Condire Management LP Sells 157,334 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Condire Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,334 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises approximately 0.5% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Condire Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,854,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $44.09. 108,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.