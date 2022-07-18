Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 177,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,638,055 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

