Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.20) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.21 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €5.94 ($5.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,641,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.24. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.01) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.51). The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.