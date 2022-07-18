Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $41.14. 357,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

