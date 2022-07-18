Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $53.79

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.79, but opened at $56.98. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 153,941 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 11.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

