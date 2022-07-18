Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $94.41 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

