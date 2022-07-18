Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 909,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,404. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,278,641 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

