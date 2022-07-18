Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,662.43.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

CCHGY opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

Coca-Cola HBC Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola HBC

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.