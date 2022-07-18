Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,025 ($24.08).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,929 ($22.94) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,772.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,925.69. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,518.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of €0.71 ($0.71) per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($40,596.80). Insiders have acquired 2,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,934 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

