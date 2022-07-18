CNO Financial Group Inc. Purchases 235,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CNO Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 41.0% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $36,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.09. 958,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).
