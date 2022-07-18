CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $72.00. The company traded as low as $65.14 and last traded at $65.15. Approximately 9,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,940,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.