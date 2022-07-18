Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 17%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) were up 17% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 24,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,022,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 17.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,947,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 321,422 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

