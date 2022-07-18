Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 58506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Clean Seed Capital Group from C$1.14 to C$1.01 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.93.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

