CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CKX Lands during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CKX Lands by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CKX Lands by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

CKX Lands stock remained flat at $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,139. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

