Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Civeo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,375. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $359.34 million, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

