Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.