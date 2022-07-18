Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

C stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 409,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,414,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

