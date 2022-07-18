Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 86,566,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,449,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citigroup Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

