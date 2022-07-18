Citigroup Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.56.

META stock opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.70.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

