CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CION Investment news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,269,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 287,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,327. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $467.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.39.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

